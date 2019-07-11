Goodwill to host multi-employer job fair in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Good news for job seekers in East Alabama- Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Inc. is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Opelika next week.
Leaders say that hundreds of open positions will be available from some of the region’s top employers including Golden State Foods, East Alabama Medical Center, The Hotel at Auburn University, Alliance HR, Lowe’s, the Alabama Department of Corrections, CSL Plasma, and many more.
Job seekers will also have an opportunity to learn more about Goodwill’s new VIP Program, which provides a variety of job-readiness classes and personalized career coaching. Leaders say these resources are designed to equip individuals with the essential skills needed to obtain and retain employment.
The fair will be held at the Goodwill Career Center on Pepperell Parkway on Tuesday. Leaders say the event will begin around 10:00 a.m. and wrap up a little before 1:00 p.m. CST.
Both the job fair and skills classes are free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to come ready to be interviewed with copies of their résumés in hand.
