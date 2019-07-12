Airbnb opening up homes for tropical storm Barry evacuees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Airbnb is offering places to stay for tropical storm Barry evacuees. The company activating its Open Homes program today.
The Open Homes program recruits Airbnb hosts, who are willing to provide free housing for displaced residents and disaster relief workers. As Tropical Storm Barry approaches, the available homes are in southern Louisiana, parts of Texas and in Alabama. Airbnb says hosts have a history of opening their homes for those in need.
"It’s a way that our hosts are able to give back. Many of them want to do this. We have a huge community of generous hosts who want to open their homes particularly for those in their greatest time of need. And we find that evacuations typically are that moment,” Kellie Bentz, the head of Airbnb’s Global Disaster Response and Relief said.
You can find available homes at www.airbnb.com/stormbarry. The program will be available through July 31st.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.