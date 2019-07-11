4 arrested in north Alabama theft ring investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation into an alleged theft ring has yielded four arrests with more 20 felony charges.
On Wednesday, Huntsville police, along with Madison police, Tennessee Valley RCFL and The Madison County district attorney’s office, served six search warrants regarding an extensive burglary and theft investigation. Police say the warrants were executed on four houses and two storage units within the cities of Madison and Huntsville, and both Madison and Limestone counties.
Police say a large amount of stolen property totaling approximately $100,000 was recovered during the search warrants. The property included mostly brand new and name brand-type merchandise from different businesses. Items included power tools, lawn equipment, battery-powered tools and accessories, and many other expensive type equipment.
According to police, the theft ring involved shoplifting from Home Improvement stores and then selling the products to individual buyers, mainly for cash. Investigators believe the theft ring extends through Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.
Nadia Deylami, 27, and Navid Mahdavimeighan, 28, are both charged with first-degree theft of property and buying and first-degree receiving stolen property.
Jordan Robinson, 21, faces nine counts of first-degree theft of property.
Jarqaius Robinson, 20, has eight counts of first-degree theft of property and several traffic warrants.
Police say the investigation is continuing and will possibly result in more arrests.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.