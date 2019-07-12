Auburn named one of the best small towns to retire in the South

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Looking for a nice place to spend your retirement? Good News! Southern Living Magazine recently released their list of the “South’s Best Retirement Towns 2019” and one local City snagged made the list.
The magazine named Auburn, Alabama as as one of the best small towns to retire in the south.
Dubbed by many as the “cutest city on the plains,” Auburn scored high points for its top-notch golfing, arts, and sporting excitement.
Southern Living also praised the City for its variety of delicious dining options including popular eatery Acre.
The magazine said that nearby Chewacla State Park makes the City perfect for seniors who are looking to appreciate nature or others who are trying to get some fun outdoor exercise by hiking or swimming at the lake.
Finally, Southern Living notes that with Montgomery being less than an hour away, seniors can enjoy the simplicity and quiet of small-town life without sacrificing any of the urban amenities they love.
Auburn was the only Alabama city to make the list.
Just across the way, Athens, Georgia snagged the number two spot for its unique music scene and delicious soul food.
To see the complete list visit the Southern Living Website here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.