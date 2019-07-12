Barry Brings Better Rain Chances to the Valley

Though we could see some lingering showers around Sunday, overall rain chances look to trend lower by then and into next week. So, for now plan to deal with some wet weather at times for Friday and Saturday. If you’re spending your weekend down at the Florida or Alabama beaches, be mindful of the beach flags. Expect strong rip currents, rough surf, breezy conditions, and of course, off-and-on showers. Past the weekend, we’ll say farewell to any potential for highs in the 80s during afternoons, and we will warm right back up into the 90s for highs, shifting back into a more typical summertime weather pattern. Warm and muggy conditions will continue to dominate the Valley throughout the extended forecast. Rain chances go down to 20% through the middle of next week, before bumping up slightly to 30% for the latter half of the week.