Columbus police investigate armed robbery on Wynnton Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are investigating after an armed robbery of a gas station early Friday morning.
Police were first called to the Circle K in the 2100 block of Wynnton Road around 1:00 a.m. on Friday in reference to an armed robbery.
Officials say the unidentified suspect was a black male who entered the store covering his face with a handgun. He allegedly demanded money and lottery tickets then fled the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Det. Will Ragland at (706) 225-4056.
