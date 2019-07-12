Longtime costume clothing store closing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime costume clothing store in Columbus is closing its doors for good.
Creatively Yours, located on 18th Avenue, is closing after 20 years. Owner Sandy Dawson said Creatively Yours has been the only one of its kind in the area since it opened. Creatively Yours is set to close after August 1.
"Through the years, I've added and now I have all these beautiful costumes and it’s bittersweet to leave it because my customers are very special," said Dawson.
Once the store closes, Dawson will work as the resident costume designer at the Springer Opera House. Everything at Creatively Yours is currently on sale.
