More Storms For Saturday

Even though Tropical Storm Barry will not directly impact the Chattahoochee Valley, it will continue to pump deep tropical moisture into the Chattahoochee Valley, giving us higher rain chances for Saturday. These higher rain chances will cool us off until Sunday when those rain chances decrease. After Sunday we will warm right back up into the 90s for highs, shifting back into a more typical summertime weather pattern. Warm and muggy conditions will continue to dominate the Valley, with higher rain chances returning next weekend.