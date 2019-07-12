Mother of man shot and killed by Phenix City officer in 2017 awarded $100K settlement

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The case of a Phenix City man shot and killed in May 2017 has reached its conclusion.
Cedric Mifflin allegedly led Phenix City police on a high speed chase that ended in a deadly shooting in 2017 when officer Michael Seavers fired 15 shots at Mifflin’s car.
“When you have somebody running from the police and they go across traffic and that kind of things, where you could have somebody killed, or when the officer felt like he was reasonably in danger, he has a right to use deadly force,” said attorney Jim McKoon.
Mifflin’s mother, Pochya Sanders, has been awarded a $100,000 settlement after she filed a lawsuit, receiving not even 10 percent of what she was asking for.
When News Leader 9 called her attorney, Kenneth Shinbaum, earlier on Friday, he onnly said, “This matter has been satisfactorily settled between the parties.”
Phenix City still stands their ground that officer Seavers was in the right. They made no statement of wrongdoing in their claim.
The victim’s mother is only going to be receiving a fraction of the amount she originally asked for, which was $6 million.
“There was a negotiation," McKoon said. "This is what both sides agreed would be a fair settlement.”
Phenix City police have yet to release the body cam footage showcasing the incident. Sanders, was not able to be reached for comment. No one from the police department has returned News Leader 9′s calls.
This is a developing story.
