UPDATE: Opelika police arrest second suspect after man tied to chair over fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have arrested a second suspect in a disturbing assault case out of Opelika.
On July 9, the Opelika Police Department was made aware of a viral social media that showed a 31-year-old man tied to a chair who had apparently been assaulted. A fire had been also set under the chair.
The first suspect, later identified as Kendrick Omar Hill of Auburn, was still on the scene when officers arrived but fled the area. Officers did pursue Hill but were not able to locate and take him into custody until Wednesday.
Demarcus Dawson was arrested on July 12 and will face charges of kidnapping, attempted assault and attempting to flee law enforcement after it was found he assisted Hill.
The incident happened Tuesday at the dead end of Morgan Ave. off South Long St. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was still tied to the chair.
The victim was freed and transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
