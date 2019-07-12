President Trump approves emergency declaration for La. ahead of Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump announced Thursday, July 11 that he has approved an emergency declaration for Louisiana requested by Governor John Bel Edwards.
The storm is expected to make landfall Saturday morning.
An excerpt from the letter Edwards sent to the president relays the gravity of the storm’s potential impacts in the state. Read that excerpt below:
“Over the past 24 hours, 28 parishes have issued parish emergency declarations, 14 parishes are in the process of completing their emergency declarations, and more are anticipated over the next 24 to 48 hours.”
The request additionally ask the federal government to distribute supplementary federal resources as soon as possible should they be needed.
Read the full letter by clicking the link here.
MORE ON BARRY:
- Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf; landfall as Cat. 1 expected Saturday
- TRACKING BARRY: Evacuations issued ahead of severe tropical weather
- Cancellations and closures due to TS Barry
- ’Get ready’: Breaking down rain and wind forecasts 48 hours before expected landfall
- Sandbags available ahead of Tropical Storm Barry landfall
- ASPCA offers tips to keep pets safe ahead of severe tropical weather
- TROPICAL STORM BARRY: Resources for south Louisiana residents
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.