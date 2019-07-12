Suspect arrested in Auburn for breaking into vehicle and theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Auburn Friday for breaking into a vehicle and theft.
Erin Hydia Daniels, 25 of Auburn, is charged with breaking and entering auto and second-degree theft of property.
Her arrest stems from an incident that happened in March 2019 in the 1100 block of South College Street. A handgun was reported stolen. During the investigation, Auburn police discovered the gun had been sold after it was stolen.
Daniels was identified as the suspect. The handgun was later recovered.
Daniels was taken to the Lee County Jail where she is being held on a $6,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.
