Troup County names intersection in honor of fallen soldier

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County honored a fallen soldier Thursday by dedicating an intersection his name.
Army Sgt. Corey Emmett Spates was a Troup County native. He gave his life in battle in February 2008 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was 21 years old.
A true hero, during his first deployment, Spates enlisted help from his family to donate school supplies to Iraqi children in need.
“It’s very honoring,” said Spates’ mother, Joy Thomas. “He’s been deceased 11 years, so this has kind of been in the process for the last year and a half. It’s just been a process since then and we’re very honored for it to come completely through. It brings back a lot of memories. Sometimes it brings it back to that day exactly where it’s just so fresh and new, and then some days, it’s just... you know you just take it a day at a time.”
A service was held at Western Heights Baptist Church to commemorate Spates’ life before the official unveiling ceremony took place at the Pegasus Parkway portion of the intersection to unveil the signs.
