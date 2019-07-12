Troup County names intersection in honor of fallen soldier

“It’s very honoring,” said Spates’ mother, Joy Thomas. “He’s been deceased 11 years, so this has kind of been in the process for the last year and a half. It’s just been a process since then and we’re very honored for it to come completely through. It brings back a lot of memories. Sometimes it brings it back to that day exactly where it’s just so fresh and new, and then some days, it’s just... you know you just take it a day at a time.”