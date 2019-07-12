U.S. Congressmen Sanford Bishop, Drew Ferguson to address concerns at Ralston Towers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Steps are now being taken to address what many are calling terrible conditions at the Ralston Towers in Columbus.
This comes after a $125 million wrongful death lawsuit of a man who died at the apartment complex.
Back and forth communication between Mayor Skip Henderson and U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop is taking a closer look at the conditions of the low-income housing facility to address what should be done for the residents.
“We decided to ratchet up the attention a little bit, at least with our Congressional representatives,” said Henderson.
Henderson reached out to Bishop’s office to address "a problem in Uptown Columbus.” He said there have been ongoing problems at the facility for over two years and the low-income individuals are not being provided a facility that meets the minimum standard expected.
“Our intention is to re-evaluate whether or not it’s the right organization to partner with,” said Henderson.
Bishop then reached out to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson with a timeline of violations and events provided by Columbus City Government. He responded to Henderson, sharing that HUD states the Ralston is under new ownership after executing a purchase and sales agreement with a "multifamily housing provider.”
Henderson wants Bishop and a HUD representative to see the building for themselves.
“We asked them to visit and take a tour of the Ralston and bring a HUD representative with them,” Henderson explains.
Bishop accepted that invitation and saysd new owners are required to submit a plan of action and make significant improvements to the property. Congressman Drew Ferguson and Bishop are now working to schedule a day and time to visit the Ralston Towers for a tour.
Shortly after the tour, they will call a press conference with an update on their visit. The date of the visit has not been announced.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.