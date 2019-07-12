Alex City artist dies after being electrocuted

July 12, 2019

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama artist has died while creating a piece of artwork, according to the Alex City Police Department.

Chief Deputy James Easterwood said the victim, 39-year-old local resident Ronnie Wayne McDaniel, was working with electricity to create a piece known as Lichtenberg wood art.

Lichtenberg wood art involves burning lightning or tree-like figures into wood with high voltage electricity.

A preliminary investigation shows McDaniel was electrocuted at his residence sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday.

His death has been ruled an accident.

