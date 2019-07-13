Columbus business damaged after being hit by 18-wheeler

By Julie Anne Waldock | July 13, 2019 at 7:08 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 7:24 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday evening, Columbus emergency services were called after an 18-wheeler crashed into side of a local business on Victory Drive.

The 18-wheeler crashed into the side of the Trading Post Moving and Storage building around 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Crews on scene say they are preparing to pull the truck from the side of the building soon.

As of right now, a small part of Victory Drive has been closed but traffic is flowing as normal.

There is not yet any word on related injuries.

