Columbus business damaged after being hit by 18-wheeler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday evening, Columbus emergency services were called after an 18-wheeler crashed into side of a local business on Victory Drive.
The 18-wheeler crashed into the side of the Trading Post Moving and Storage building around 6:00 p.m. this evening.
Crews on scene say they are preparing to pull the truck from the side of the building soon.
As of right now, a small part of Victory Drive has been closed but traffic is flowing as normal.
There is not yet any word on related injuries.
