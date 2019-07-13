Columbus Hospice honors veteran during pinning ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Hospice honored a veteran on Friday, thanking her for her service.
Columbus Hospice hears many stories from the veterans they care for and all their experiences from their service. Columbus Hospice decided to show appreciation to Staff Sgt. Carla Branscomb during a pinning ceremony.
“We want to always recognize the commitment that they have for the United States and for every one of us, especially during hospice care which is a difficult time,” commented Terri Roberts, vice president of business development at Columbus Hospice.
The pinning ceremony was facilitated by a colonel who is also a Columbus Hospice volunteer.
