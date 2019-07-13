CSU hosting 4th annual Columbus Interactive Media Fest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is hosting its fourth annual Columbus Interactive Media Fest this weekend.
The two-day event, put on by the Georgia Game Developers Association, features industry speakers, networking, and hands-on workshops all centered around the growth of digital entertainment in Georgia.
Well-known simulation developers, game designers and industry leaders will all be in attendance. Leaders say they hope this event will provide an entertaining and engaging forum about the video game industry and other modern media technologies.
“This year really focuses on the high demand skills game developers need,” CIMFest Conference Director Rod Obando said. “We increased the number of hands-on workshops, including animation and design tools used to make games, movies and more.”
The conference takes place Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. Tickets are $10 for CSU students, staff and alumni, and $15 for all others.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.