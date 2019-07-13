UPDATE: Valdosta high-speed chase suspect identified

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man died following a high-speed chase with officers Friday night around 11:30 in Valdosta.
Catavin Napier, 19, sped off after deputies attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
Once the chase reached Knights Academy Road, deputies backed off from the vehicle because “stop sticks” were put down in an effort to pop the tires and stop the suspect, according to Sheriff Paulk.
Napier was going over 100 mph, Paulk said.
Before reaching the stop sticks, Napier lost control of the vehicle because of wet road conditions. The vehicle overturned and he was ejected, officials said.
Napier was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers were also in the vehicle. A man and woman were airlifted to a hospital.
No word on their condition at this time.
Georgia State Patrol is still investigating this incident.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.