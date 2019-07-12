Former Bulloch County deputy arrested on child pornography charges

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Bulloch County deputy has been arrested on charges related to sexual exploitation of children.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 43-year-old Travis Tuenge of Statesboro was arrested on Thursday, July 11 for sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.
On July 8, the GBI was requested by Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown to investigate an allegation of child molestation made against Tuenge. Once the allegations were known, the sheriff immediately relieved Tuenge of his duties and placed him on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. Tuenge then resigned from the sheriff’s office.
Investigation revealed Tuenge was in possession of child pornography. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident, and was booked into the Bulloch County Jail.
The GBI continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Region 5 Office at 912.871.1121.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.