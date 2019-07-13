Historic Jones Store Museum to celebrate grand opening in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Historic Jones Store Museum in Smiths Station is preparing for its grand opening on Saturday.
The museum features pieces of memorabilia from when Conway Twitty lived in the town for a brief period in the early 1950s. The museum’s building was donated to the city and now organizers are hoping to teach residents, young and old, about the history.
There is also an exhibit of the deadly tornadoes that passed through Lee County on March 3.
Sarah West with the Historic Commission says Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland played a major role in making the museum into a reality.
The ribbon cutting for the Historic Jones Store Museum was held Friday and the grand opening begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.