Indivisible Columbus sheds light on treatment of immigrants in detention centers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While some Americans are in favor of the raids and deportations of illegal immigrants, protesters from around the country are taking to the streets to demonstrate against the treatment of immigrants in detention centers.
People in Columbus joined in the nationwide protest Friday night.
Indivisible Columbus hosted Lights for Liberty, a planned vigil with the goal to end what they call human concentration camps. The community was invited to come and discuss the ongoing topic.
The vigils were planned in hundreds of cities with big cities and small towns like Columbus participating.
There is at least one event planned in every state in the U.S.
People who attended the event said it’s important to see so many people who want to come up with solutions.
“We as residents of Columbus are uniquely positioned to play an active roll at what’s going on at our borders. Stewart Detention Center is 40 miles from Columbus. It’s one of the largest detention centers in the country and Georgia is the fourth largest place where immigrants are being detained in our country. So, this is happening in our back yard, so it’s really important that we are here and getting involved,” said Monica Whatley with Paz Amigos.
“I do understand that changes have to be made, but the truth is that our immigration system is broken and people are trying a lot of the times, to do it the right way," said Melissa Bosh with Indivisible Columbus.
The main goal of organization’s like Paz Amigos is to help refugees who are released from the Stewart Detention Center where they are either dropped off at Groom or Metra, and bring them clothes and food. They said many times they are released with just the clothes on their backs.
Paz Amigos said they steadily look for volunteers to help when they are released from the centers and will provide training.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.