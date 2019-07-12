Safe and Sound: ‘Operation Southern Shield’ to crack down on speeders once again

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of year when Georgia State Troopers (GSP) ramp up patrols to crack down on speeding, as well as distracted and impaired driving.
Operation Southern Shield started in 2017 and next week, you will again see troopers on the roads looking for drivers not doing the right thing.
Lt. Maurice Raines is sending a message across the region about driving responsibly.
“It’s very simple, slow down, stop being distracted and wear you seat belt," Raines said. “Don’t drink and drive, all of those are tools that people use out of neglect and it has some serious consequences.”
During the first Operation Southern Shield in 2017, there was a 51 percent decrease in traffic fatalities on Georgia roads for the same seven-day period in the year before.
Other participating states saw similar results.
“One-third of fatal crashes is a result of speed and so we partnered together throughout the region to send a message not only in our state but across the region in all the other states that its not going to be tolerated," Raines said.
Other law enforcement from Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina are also taking part of this initiative.
“It sends a message throughout the region that we’re working and we’re going to enforce the law,” Raines said. “I’m letting them know I am their warning, there is no warning during this campaign. The warning is Lt Raines told you that this initiative is going to take place next week and if you’re caught you’re going to get charged for it.”
This initiative will run from July 15-21.
