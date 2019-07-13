Woman killed in overnight boating crash on Alabama River

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol is investigating a fatal single-boating crash.
ALEA Marine Patrol Commander Capt. Gary Buchanan says Krista Danielle Elliott, of Wetumpka, was killed in the crash that happened on the Alabama River around midnight.
Elliott, a passenger in the boat, was killed when the boat struck a tree overhanging the river, Buchanan says.
The ALEA Commander Capt. says the 32-year-old Elliott was the only passenger in the boat along with the operator. The operator was uninjured in the crash.
Troopers are still investigating.
