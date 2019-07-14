1 arrested after deadly shooting in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was killed in Enterprise Saturday night.
According to Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund, officers responded to the shooting near the 100 block of White Street at 10:39 p.m. There, they found the victim deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. She was identified as Latosha Genita Jones, 31, of Enterprise.
Haglund said on Sunday morning at 2 a.m. detectives arrested and charged Erica Latoya Alexander, 34, of Enterprise, with murder. She was taken to the Coffee County Jail after her arrest.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with more information in this case is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
