60-year-old man fatally shot in Harris County, authorities investigating

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon confirms that investigations are underway after one local man was fatally shot in Harris County this weekend.
Authorities were first called to the area of Hamilton Mulberry Grove Road Friday evening where they found 60-year-old George “Bick” Bickerstaff suffering from a gunshot wound the head.
Bickerstaff was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he passed away around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Few details are available as the Harris County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the situation. The circumstances surrounding Bickerstaff’s death have not been released by authorities yet.
Weldon says Bickerstaff’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy sometime this week.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
