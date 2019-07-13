UPDATE: Brothers found dead in Fitzgerald identified

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The bodies of two brothers who were found in Fitzgerald Saturday morning have been identified.
Kevin Kind, 42, was found on the 300 block of Palm Street inside a car wash around 8:30 a.m., according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby.
When police went to the victim’s residence on the 500 block of Cypress Street around 9 a.m., his brother, Cedrick Kind, 40, was found dead inside the house.
There is no suspect in custody at this time.
Both bodies are being taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for autopsies on Monday.
The GBI is working the scene and assisting Fitzgerald Police with the investigation.
