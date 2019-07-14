Bye Bye Barry?

Barry is weakening over Louisiana, and will have less of an influence on our weather today. Compared to Saturday, expect more sunny breaks, and hotter temps this afternoon. With less moisture to work with, rain chances will be lower, with just a few spotty storms expected. Only an isolated storm or two for Monday & Tuesday as high pressure builds in, causing highs to soar into the mid-90s. Believe it or not, remnant energy from Barry will move in from the north late this week, helping to increase rain chances around the Valley!