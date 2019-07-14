Desperate need for blood this summer, especially during severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe weather, such as tropical storms like Barry, forces people to get things that they need like gas, food, home supplies, and shelter. While people are getting things, giving may be more challenging. There is one thing that officials say is also critical to have on hand...blood.
In the summer time, there is always a high demand for blood. Many times regular donors aren't able to give or there aren't that many blood drives. Put a storm on top of that and things get even more slim.
Donating platelets, which if not on hand during a severe weather event, could pose critical danger for cancer and sickle cell patients.
“When there’s a severe weather event, people do think in terms of traumas and emergencies,” Dr. Anna Moorhead-Best a pathologist at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital said. “For the oncology patients and sickle cell patients they are dealing with a chronic disease, they need to have blood that is ready for them and matched for them on a constant basis.”
In Louisville, the Red Cross is also looking to boost donations. They are dealing with a shortage as well after the Fourth of July holiday. Right now, the American Red Cross says most blood types have less than a three-day supply available.
