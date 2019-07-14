Columbus teens gear up for International Slam Poetry Festival in Las Vegas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five local teens are preparing for to show off their poetry skills to the country soon and this weekend they came together to give the community a sneak peek of what they plan on bringing to the big stage.
On Wednesday, the five teens will be flying out to the Brave New Voices Festival in Las Vegas. The festival is a five day long event that focuses on day creative education, artistic expression, and civic engagement.
The teens say they have been working hard to prepare and they hope to make the Fountain City proud in the slam poetry competition. This weekend they held preview performances for the community.
The Fountain City Poetry Slam was founded eight years ago and is one of the only two slam poetry groups in Georgia.
Jonathon Perkins is the director and he says poetry is so important because it offers a judgement free safe space for area youth to express themselves.
“Poetry for a lot of people is their journal and their diary, their blog, it’s the way that they get their feelings out and on to paper. Like I tell young people and old people, don’t you feel better when you get it out of your systems?” said Perkins
The group has a love and dedication for their art that is like no other.
“There is something about the physicality of it and the fact you get to follow it because its meant to be performed you’re not just going to hand it to somebody and let them read it you are going to perform it and tell it to them. It’s just such a wonderful way to say the words but also to show what’s behind the words and to get everything out and into your body” said group member Macy Cardwell.
Even some former members came back to see the special performances.
“You get to know more about yourself and bond with your team. Seeing these girls perform today I try to see how they bonded together over the time and how it’s going to be fun and exciting for them.” said former member Kashari Peterson.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.