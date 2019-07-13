Indiana toddler seriously injured after falling under lawnmower

JENNINGS COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A toddler in Jennings County was rushed to the hospital after falling underneath his grandfather’s running lawnmower.
Police said the 2-year-old’s grandparents showed up at the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office around 1 p.m. Saturday requesting help. They said the grandfather was mowing the lawn on Grayford Road, when the child came running toward him, while his grandmother chased behind.
As the man backed up, the child fell and went under the mower.
The child was flown to Riley Hospital for serious injuries, though officials haven’t said exactly what injuries the child suffered.
Police are investigating and have so far only called it a terrible accident.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.