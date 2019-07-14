6th Avenue in Phenix City set to temporarily close for construction

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -Heads up to drivers in East Alabama- A Phenix City road will be closed this week to allow for utility construction associated with a private development.
Phenix City Officials say 6th Avenue will be closed to traffic between 17th Street and South Railroad Street during the work.
The construction project is expected to start at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and wrap up by 5:00 p.m. Friday.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and plan accordingly.
