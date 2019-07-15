2019 Alabama sales tax holiday starts on Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With summer winding down, it is time to start preparing for the new school year. Costs can quickly add up when it comes to back-to-school shopping.
The state of Alabama is offering some financial relief with the 14th annual back-to-school sales tax holiday starting this weekend.
The tax free holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19 and ends at midnight Sunday, July 21.
Tax exempt items:
- clothing, including diapers and footwear that cost $100 or less per item like belts, boots, dresses, hats, jeans, pajamas, raincoats, school uniforms, socks, underwear and more
- school supplies that cost $50 or less per item like binders, backpacks, calculators, highlighters, legal pads, lunch boxes, pencil sharpeners, protractors, rulers, scissors, writing tablets and more
- computer/computer equipment that costs $750 or less per item like laptops, desktop computers, printers and printer supplies. Cellphones are NOT included.
- books that costs $30 or less and textbooks that cost $50 or less
The Alabama Department of Revenue has a comprehensive list of the tax-exempt items.
The statewide holiday only removes the state’s four percent sales tax, so cities and counties have to individually decide to participate in the event.
For example, sales tax in the city of Montgomery is 10 percent: four percent from the state, 2.5 percent from the county and 3.5 percent from the city.
Both the city and county in Montgomery are participating in the event, so the 10 percent sales tax will be removed this weekend on approved items.
Most River Region cities and counties are participating including Autauga County, Prattville, Pike Road, Elmore County, Millbrook and Wetumpka.
Autaugaville, Lowndesboro, Chilton County and Tallapoosa County are not participating in the tax-free holiday.
You can check here to see if your county or city will be tax free this weekend.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.