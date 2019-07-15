Authorities looking for man who stole 31 boxes of Red Bull

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This thief must’ve wanted his own pair of wings.
Authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish are looking for a man who stole 15 4-packs and 16 12-packs of Red Bull, costing the store $500. The Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance image of a man exiting the Albertsons grocery store on Airline Highway. The man was seen leaving with a grocery cart filled with the Red Bull. The images also shows a dress, which had also been stolen, draped over the cart in an attempt to conceal the energy drinks.
The man then got into the backseat of a black Lexus sedan with LA plate WOD209, which fled on Highland Road toward I-10. The driver was not seen on video. Authorities said the vehicle is listed as stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
