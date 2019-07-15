Columbus Police arrest woman accused of shooting bystander on 18th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local woman is behind bars after police say she allegedly shot a bystander on 18th Avenue last month.
22-year-old Courvoisia Brenica Wilson has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.
The shooting occurred on the evening of June 11th near 18th Avenue in Columbus. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Wilson and another woman. Wilson reportedly pulled out a gun and started firing at an intended target. Police say Wilson did not hit her target, but critically shot a male bystander in the process.
Police say the bystander was struck in the head and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional in critical condition.
Arrest warrants were issued for Wilson in early June. She was apprehended by Columbus Police on Monday morning.
Wilson is expected to appear in Recorders Court at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
