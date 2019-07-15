Columbus Tech student named Miss Collegiate America

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been named Miss Collegiate America 2020.
Callie Rice, a student at Columbus Technical College, won the national title on Saturday, June 29 in Little Rock, Ark.
Rice competed alongside 52 established collegiate women from around the country.
Her platform she will spend the year promoting is entitled BRAVE, Building Respect and Value for Everyone.
Between Sept. 2016 and June 2019, Rice volunteered 1,360 hours and works with elementary children through early learning and anti-bullying initiatives.
Rice won a prize package worth more than $85,000, including scholarships.
She is currently pursuing an RN degree at Columbus Tech.
