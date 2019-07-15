Harris Co. man reportedly shot, killed by sister’s boyfriend in weekend homicide

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The death of a Harris County man who died over the weekend after being shot in the head is now being investigated as a homicide.
60-year-old George “Bick” Bickerstaff was shot in the head on Friday, July 12 in the area of Mulberry Grove Rd. He passed away at Piedmont Columbus Regional in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 14.
The incident that led to Bickerstaff being shot began as a domestic incident involving his sister, according to Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley.
Sheriff Jolley also says Bickerstaff’s sister’s boyfriend is reportedly the man who pulled the trigger in the incident. Police are not yet releasing the suspect’s name.
Bickerstaff’s body is being taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.