Ga. Army National Guard actively recruiting new members

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Army National Guard wants you to be a part of their legacy.
One weekend a month, soldiers assemble for unit training at one of nearly 60 armories across the state.
One major benefit of joining the military, your college education is paid for, and the guard also offers the opportunity for technical training.
Recruiters here in the Chattahoochee Valley area say one of the most rewarding aspects of guard service is helping Georgia’s citizens in times of emergency.
“You get to serve in the military, you get to serve in your community, you get to serve locally and abroad if you’re called upon to do that, but you also get to still have your civilian life, work your civilian job, [go to] civilian school, obtain your education, things like that, all simultaneously,” said Sgt. Elizabeth Parks.
