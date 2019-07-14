Georgia Bulldog rising senior wins 2019 Players Amateur

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -University of Georgia rising senior Spencer Ralston shot a final round 63, finishing at 19-under to win the 20th annual Players Amateur at the Berkeley Hall Club.
Fifty-four hole leader Stewart Hagestad missed his shot at- scoring a final round 75 to lose by one stroke.
Ralston entered the final round 11 strokes and six groups behind the tournament leader, Stewart Hagestad.
28-year-old Hagestad broke the course record with his 61 on Thursday, but bogeyed five holes Sunday, including number 18. He needed to par the final hole to force a playoff. He finished at 18-under in a three way tie for second with Ohio State’s Will Grimmer and University of Arizona’s David Laskin.
Ralston’s win earned the Gainesville, Georgia native an exemption in the 2020 RBC Heritage, South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event.
“It feels good, you know, kind of starting the day I didn’t think I had a shot. It kind of shows you that you’re never out of a golf tournament and I played great today on some really tough conditions with the way the course was set up and, you know, once we got in, I think I was two back when I finished," Ralston said. "I was thinking that bogey on 18 was going to hurt me, but I knew there was some tough holes down the stretch, but I was kind of like, yeah, you know, he’s got some birdie holes ahead and I know Stewart didn’t play the way he wanted to coming in, but he still had a heck of a week shooting the course record- I think 61 in the first round and, yeah, so, we had a stacked leader-board. A bunch of guys that we play with every week throughout the summer, so it was a lot of fun having them all here and congratulating me and stuff.”
Georgia Tech’s Noah Norton also shot a final round 63. He finished the tournament tied for eighth place.
