Lee County Humane Society issues urgent need for fosters after power issue

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Humane Society has issued an urgent need for people to foster after a power issue at their shelter.
According to the LCHS, an outside unit at the shelter had a “sort of small explosion” causing the power to be cut off. At this time, they are not sure when the power will be turned back on.
Without power, the humane shelter cannot house the over 100 animals in the facility. They are asking for residents to step up and foster these animals for the next 24-48 hours or until they are able to fix the power.
The humane shelter says residents can come by until 2:30 p.m. Monday to pick up the animals. You must be approved to foster before you can take them home.
Those wanting to foster can register by going to the Lee County Humane Society’s website.
