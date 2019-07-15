Low Rain Chances & Hot Temperatures Early This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Barry inland, heavy rain and flooding concerns will be well west of our area. Through Thursday, we expect low rain chances (the coverage at 20% or less in the afternoon and evening) with a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon and highs in the mid 90s. The heat index values will be more than 100 at times the next few days. By Friday and the weekend, the coverage of rain will increase a bit as the ridge of high pressure that is keeping us hot and dry now breaks down a bit. The highest coverage day will probably be Saturday - but you should be prepared for a shower or storm at any point in the afternoon or evening over the weekend. Rain coverage will be around 30% as we start next week, and highs will generally stay in the 90s during this time.