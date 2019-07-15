More Typical Summer Weather Returns

Highs will climb back into the mid 90s in the days ahead, and with the standard summertime humidity around, feels like temperatures will push close to triple digits. Rain chances overall look lower this week with just a 10-20% chance of an isolated thundershower or two during the heat of the day. Another disturbance moving toward the Valley by the weekend will usher in some more clouds and better coverage of showers and storms again. But in the meantime, no more tropical troubles to contend with this week!