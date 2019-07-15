More Typical Summer Weather Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Though some clouds will remain over the Valley today thanks to lingering moisture from Barry, returning sunshine will help kick-off hotter days ahead and a return to more typical summer weather. Expect some “filtered sunshine” for Monday before it returns in abundance for the rest of the work week.
Highs will climb back into the mid 90s in the days ahead, and with the standard summertime humidity around, feels like temperatures will push close to triple digits. Rain chances overall look lower this week with just a 10-20% chance of an isolated thundershower or two during the heat of the day. Another disturbance moving toward the Valley by the weekend will usher in some more clouds and better coverage of showers and storms again. But in the meantime, no more tropical troubles to contend with this week!
