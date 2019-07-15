Opelika welcomes new Jamaican restaurant

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Craving some goat curry or jerk chicken? Well, good news! You can now get all your favorite Island flavors right here in East Alabama.
This week, Homegirls Jamaican Grill opened their doors in Opelika.
Owners say the spot is one of a kind, being the first and only place in town to grab some authentic Jamaican grub.
“The area didn’t have one. I am very fond of Jamaica and Jamaican food. Usually, when I come back from Vacation, I crave Jamaican food and would have to go to Columbus, Atlanta or Montgomery to purchase Jamaican food. So, I thought the area could really use a Jamaican restaurant,” said Co-Owner Tenisha Stephens.
The owners say that Homegirls is a family business and that the recipes are unique and full of flavor. The grill is open from 7:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. every day and owners are welcoming the community to come on out and get a taste of their mouth-watering plates.
Homegirls is located at 1220 Fox Run Avenue in Opelika.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.