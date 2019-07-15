Operation Southern Shield targeting speeders in five states, including Ga. and Ala.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers in five southeastern states had better slow down or risk getting pulled over as hundreds of law enforcement agencies enact Operation Southern Shield.
From July 15 to July 21, law enforcement officers in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee are keeping their eyes peeled for drivers above the legally posted limit.
“The mission for us is the same in our neighboring states and that is to save lives on our roads by preventing traffic crashes,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “Working together in ‘Operation Southern Shield’ has saved lives and we want everyone who is traveling in the southeast to know that if you are driving over the speed limit, you’re more than likely going to get pulled over and handed a ticket.”
The Georgia Department of Transportation says there were 268 speed-related fatalities in 2018.
State and local officers across Georgia wrote 11,000 citation’s during last year’s Operation Southern Shield, 75 percent of which came from speeding violations.
