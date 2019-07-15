Police: Flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators’ in north Alabama

LORETTO, Tenn. (WAFF) - A drug bust announcement out of Lawrence County, Tennessee came with an atypical warning about the dangers of trying to flush away drug evidence.
The warning stemmed from a drug arrest in Loretto over the weekend. Police say when they went to serve the search warrant, the suspect, Andy Perry, unsuccessfully tried to flush methamphetamine and several items of paraphernalia. Perry was arrested on drug and evidence tampering charges.
In a Facebook post, the police department gave this warning:
The “methed up animals" is likely a reference to Limestone County’s “attack squirrel” case that made headlines across the country. Deputies say that suspect, Mickey Paulk, fed his pet squirrel meth to make it more aggressive. While on the run, Paulk denied this on Facebook Live and on the radio.
He was later arrested in Lauderdale County.
