Smiths Station HS Band needs community support to purchase new instruments

SMITH STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Last week, many local high school musicians were disappointed to hear that they had lost a hard-fought battle for the annual Barry Manilow Music Project.
Despite getting more than 21,000 votes in the contest, the Smith Station High School Band Program did not win the $100,000 grant they were hoping for.
However, the young musicians say their band is in dire need of new equipment and that they are not giving up yet.
Today, the band kicked off their new week-long community fundraising program, SNAPRAISE.
The student’s goal is to raise at least $25,000. Leaders say the funds will be used to upgrade damaged uniforms and aging instruments, some of which are older than the students themselves.
According to directors, the program receives no money or budget from the school or district but is solely funded by student fees and fundraisers like this. They say the support of their community is crucial to keeping the program running.
Students say they are excited for the fundraising project and that these donated funds will make a huge difference to the program they are so passionate about.
