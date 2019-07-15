Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is holding its annual America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.
This year, AAST redesigned the voting process. A picture collage of all state cruisers will be posted on Facebook with a link to vote through SurveyMonkey, which will record votes officially. One vote per electronic device will be allowed. The association will post updates daily to its Facebook page, listing each state’s standing in the morning and the day’s top 13 states in the afternoon.
You can visit AAST’s Facebook page at this link.
The contest begins at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 15 and voting ends at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.
An accountant will verify results, which AAST will announce on Wednesday, July 31.
