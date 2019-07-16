Authorities search woods for men suspected of crashing stolen car in Russell County

PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - A heavy law enforcement presence is currently located near the Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirms that his deputies are there, responding to a foot chase near Highway 431 south.
Authorities say the search began nearly five hours ago after Russell County Deputies spotted the Black Hyundai Genesis, which was believed to have been stolen. Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop of the vehicle but say that the suspects sped away and a chase ensued.
The two occupants then crashed the stolen car in the area of College Drive and fled into a nearby wooded zone.
Police reportedly chased the suspects through the woods but were not able locate them. The search has been called off at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.