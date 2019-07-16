Columbus man arrested for trafficking heroin, marijuana possession

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin.
34-year-old Patrick Edwards was arrested at approximately 5:15 p.m. on July 15 in the area of 28th Ave. and Cusseta Rd.
Officers seized 10.3 grams of heroin with a street value of $3,090 and 3.7 grams of marijuana with a street value of $37, $310 in cash, large quantity of small plastic baggies, a black plastic bag and a lighter.
Edwards is facing charges of trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana, open container, obstruction, tail light requirements and possession of drug related objects.
He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on July 17 at 2:00 p.m.
