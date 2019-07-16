Eagles have Tigers’ attention, name SBC Media Day reps

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - With kickoff to the college football season now less than 50 days away, it’s time to get into talking season.
That started today with SEC Media Days in Hoover, AL and Georgia Southern’s first opponent of the 2019 season: LSU.
The Tigers figure to be a top ten team in most preseason polls, and will be big favorites over the Eagles in late August.
But LSU has been toppled on it’s home field by a Sun Belt squad before, and head coach Ed Orgeron said at SEC Media Days today, his team isn’t looking past the underdog from Statesboro.
“I would not like to play them in the middle of the season. Our coaches have been studying very hard on Georgia Southern. We have a lot of respect for them,” Orgeron said Monday. “We learned our lesson against Troy [when the Trojans beat LSU 24-17 in Baton Round in 2017]. Losing to them was not very good at LSU. So we will be very, very well prepared for Georgia Southern.”
BASS, VILDOR TO REP EAGLES AT SUN BELT MEDIA DAY
Two Georgia Southern fan favorites will represent the Eagles at Sun Belt Media Day next Monday in New Orleans.
Senior cornerback Kindle Vildor, who was also named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, and senior placekicker Tyler Bass will make their way with head coach Chad Lunsford.
The Eagles open the regular season August 31 at LSU.
